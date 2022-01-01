About this product
Chemdawg Juice Disposable Live Resin Straw: 500mg | Indica
Chemdawg is an indica strain with a powerful spicy and plant-like flavor profile with an aroma that includes a hint of diesel. This strain is actually used to create Sour Diesel, and gives the user a high with creative and relaxing effects.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
