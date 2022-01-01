Churros Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Indica | 42.17% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief

Mood: happy, uplifted, energetic



Churros is an indica strain made by crossing Face Off OG x SFV OG x OG Kush. Like its parent strains, it provides heavy indica effects that are calming in nature. This strain is a great choice for consumers attending to physical discomfort or for relaxing on a lazy weekend. You can experience body high, happy, creative, euphoric, relaxing, uplifting and hunger inducing effects. Churros helps with chronic pain, headaches, insomnia, loss of appetite, inflammation, depression, PTSD, and stress.