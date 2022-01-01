About this product
Clemetine Jeeter Rolled Joint: 1.75g Joint | Sativa | Indoor Grown
Clementine is an energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
