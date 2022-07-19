About this product
Durban Poison is a pure sativa originating from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet, earthy smell and citrus, piney flavor. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day with its energizing effects when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of upbeat creativity.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?