Fatso Jeeter XL Rolled Joint: 1.75g Joint | Hybrid | 30% THC Indoor Grown
Fatso is an Indica dominant hybrid bred by crossing GMO Cookies and Legend OG. This funky, fuel-tasting indica is high in THC and overall cannabinoids, promoting an experience that is full of euphoria, relaxation with the ability to "couch melt", and great at reducing anxiety and promoting sleep.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
