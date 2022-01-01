About this product
Frozen Margarita Jeeter Rolled Joint: 1g Joint | Hybrid | 30% THC Indoor Grown
Mood: euphoric, relaxing, uplifting
Frozen Margarita is a hybrid, indica leaning cross between Chem D and (Trifi OG x Fire OG), It has a strong floral scent with undertones of pine and citrus -- and the flavor is the same. With a slower onset, it’s a great start for consumers new to cannabis. Plus the blend of social energy with mood enhancement and full body relaxation makes it a great way to ease into cannabis, or just unwinding and chilling out at the end of a long day.
Mood: euphoric, relaxing, uplifting
Frozen Margarita is a hybrid, indica leaning cross between Chem D and (Trifi OG x Fire OG), It has a strong floral scent with undertones of pine and citrus -- and the flavor is the same. With a slower onset, it’s a great start for consumers new to cannabis. Plus the blend of social energy with mood enhancement and full body relaxation makes it a great way to ease into cannabis, or just unwinding and chilling out at the end of a long day.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?