Frozen Margarita Jeeter Rolled Joint: 1g Joint | Hybrid | 30% THC Indoor Grown

Mood: euphoric, relaxing, uplifting



Frozen Margarita is a hybrid, indica leaning cross between Chem D and (Trifi OG x Fire OG), It has a strong floral scent with undertones of pine and citrus -- and the flavor is the same. With a slower onset, it’s a great start for consumers new to cannabis. Plus the blend of social energy with mood enhancement and full body relaxation makes it a great way to ease into cannabis, or just unwinding and chilling out at the end of a long day.