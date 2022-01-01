About this product
Garanimals Jeeter XL Rolled Joint: 1.75g Joint | Indica | THC Indoor Grown
Mood: happy, energetic, creative
Garanimals is a potent indica strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Animal Cookies. It produces calming and euphoric effects accompanied by a tingly, full-body high. Garanimals is ideal for winding down in the evening after a long day at work. This strain features an aroma that is doughy and spicy. Garanimals helps to relieve symptoms associated with stress and anxiety.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
