This strain is a descendant of the popular strains Romulan and Grapefruit. They combine to create a strong strain with both mental and physical effects. It can be used effectively as medicine for a wide range of other health problems, such as anxiety, depression, high blood pressure, lack of appetite, nausea, chronic pain, insomnia, and everyday stress. The high is calming and focused, with a mood boost, increased sociability, and physical relaxation, as well as a strong case of the munchies. Grapefruit Romulan, not surprisingly, has a strong aroma and flavor of grapefruit.