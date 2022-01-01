Horchata Jeeter XL Infused Rolled Joint: 2g Joint | Hybrid | 41.98% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief

Mood: relaxed, happy, euphoric.



Horchata is an evenly balanced hybrid strain created by crossing the delicious Mochi Gelato X Jet Fuel Gelato strains. Just as delicious as the drink it's named after, Horchata will have you begging for more after just one taste. This bud has a sweet and fruity berry flavor with a creamy overtone that has just a touch of light spices. The aroma is a little spicier, with a peppery effect that's accented by sugary sweet and fruity berries. Horchata provides body high, cerebral, euphoric, creative, uplifting, and relaxing effects. Horchata is ideal for treating those suffering from chronic pain, depression, chronic stress or anxiety and PTSD.