About this product
Ice Cream Cake is a hybrid created by crossing Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake to product a super delicious, cheesy creamy flavor with a sweet nuttiness. It has a similar aroma with a light pungent effect, and Ice Cream Cake produces a lifting and relaxing high.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
