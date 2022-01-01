About this product
Jokerz Rolled Joint: 1g Joint | Hybrid | 30% THC Indoor Grown
Mood: happy, uplifted, energetic
This indica dominant hybrid brings together White Runtz x Jet Fuel Gelato. It is no surprise that this combination is an absolute savage. This gassy offering will leave the user in an amazing state of euphoric relaxation.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
