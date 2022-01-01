About this product
London Pound Cake Jeeter XL Rolled Joint: 1.75g Joint | Hybrid | 27.12% THC Indoor Grown
Coming from the Cookies Fam, London Pound Cake is said to be a cross of Sunset Sherbert and an unknown heavy-hitting hybrid. The cross offers a loud berry and grape flavor that’s backed by sharp lemon and citrus overtones. Expect a head and body high that will leave you blissed out on the couch.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
