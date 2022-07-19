About this product
Mac N Cookies is an evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created through crossing the classic Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) X Alien Cheese strains.
Famous for its unique yet super delicious flavor, Mac 'N Cookies is perfect for any hybrid lover who loves a high level of potency to their medicine. This bud has a sweet and creamy cheesy flavor accented by touches of nutty cookies and peppery earth.
About this brand
