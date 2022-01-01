About this product
Mai Tai Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .50g Joints 2.5g | Sativa | 35.07% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
The Mai Tai strain is a tropical strain that likely gets its sweet and tangy terpene profile from crossing Maui Waui with Tutti Frutti. However, there is some debate over this strain’s genetics as some claim it to be the cross between Sunset Sherbet and Purple Punch. When you open up a package of Mai Tai, you’ll be greeted with notes of citrus and berries combined with hints of fresh, damp earth and tropical flowers similar to what the cocktail offers. The taste is similar to the exhale, as its flavor becomes even more like its fruity cocktail cousin.
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
