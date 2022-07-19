Maui Wowie Jeeter Juice Premium Cannabis Vape Cartridge: 1000 mg | Sativa | 82.47% THC and 0.135% CBD (Per Cartridge)



Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic Sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.