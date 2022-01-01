Orange Soda Baby Jeeter Infused - Five .5g Joints 2.5g | Hybrid | 35.27% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief



Orange Soda is a well-balanced hybrid with uplifting and motivating effects. Orange Soda has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Orange Soda buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.