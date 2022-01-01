About this product
Orange Soda Jeeter XL Infused Rolled Joint: 2g Joint | Hybrid | 35.27% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Orange Soda is a well-balanced hybrid with uplifting and motivating effects. Orange Soda has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Orange Soda buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
