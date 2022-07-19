About this product
Papaya is an indica strain consisting of Citral #13 and Ice #2. The taste is similar to its tropical fruit counterpart, but a spicy, peppery side also becomes apparent. It offers a bright tropical fruit aroma as well. Papaya offers sleepy, relaxing and hunger inducing effects, and may help relieve pain, stress and anxiety.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?