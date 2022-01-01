Peach Ringz Infused 1G - 1g Joint | Indica | 37.15% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief

Mood: relaxed, sleepy, happy



Peach Ringz, is an indica dominant strain created through crossing the delicious Marionberry X Eddy OG strains. With this bud, the name says it all in the flavor department. Peach Ringz packs a super sweet and slightly sour peachy flavor into each and every toke. The aroma is very similar, although with a touch of spicy flowers to it, too. Peach Ringz brings on a super relaxing high that’s ideal for a night when you want to get to sleep but need to kick back and chill before you do. With these effects, Peach Ringz is often chosen to treat insomnia, muscle spasms or cramps, appetite loss or nausea, chronic pain and muscle spasms or cramps.