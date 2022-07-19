About this product
Raspberry Parfait is an evenly balanced hybrid strain made by crossing Shishkaberry and Truffula Tree. It has a delicious sweet and creamy raspberry flavor with an undertone of fresh fruitiness. The aroma features distinct citrus and berry with overtones of grapefruit, floral and musky pine. Raspberry Parfait offers calming, euphoric, focused, happy, relaxing, and uplifting effects. This strain may help relieve pain, cramps, depression, headaches, migraines, and stress.
About this brand
