About this product
Runtz is a hybrid strain created by crossing Zkittlez and Gelato, producing a super delicious fruity, tropical, and sour berries flavor profile. It has a similar aroma with a sharp spicy pineapple scent, and it provides a calming, uplifting high ending in a couch lock.
About this brand
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
