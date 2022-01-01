Slurricane Crashers Baby Rolled Joints: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Indica | Indoor Grown



Slurricane Crashers is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Purple Punch. Slurricane Crashers produces relaxing effects that come on slowly. This strain has a sweet flavor profile, with subtle grape and sugary berries. Slurricane Crashers is the ideal strain for relaxing after a long day and will likely leave you locked to your sofa. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.