Strawberry Amnesia Jeeter Rolled Joint: 1g Joint | Sativa | 25.88% THC Indoor Grown
A powerful and uplifting flower, Strawberry Amnesia is a strain made in sativa heaven. Bred from Strawberry Cough and Amnesia, this strain delivers the familiar sweet strawberry and earthy flavors of its parents. Having the typical energizing and euphoric effects of a sativa, Strawberry Amnesia also induces the calming body high from its distant indica relatives. The dark green buds of Strawberry Amnesia are very dense and heavily coated in resin, so this potent sativa should be handled with caution.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
