Strawberry Shortcake Jeeter Juice Premium Liquid Diamonds Cartridge: 1000 mg | Indica | 95.43% THC (Per Cartridge)
Strawberry Shortcake is an indica strain crossed with White Wookie and The White, offering a strong and hearty strawberry flavor. This strain will put you down for the count in euphoric bliss, making any old couch feel like a slice of heaven.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
