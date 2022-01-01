About this product
Tangerine Sunrise Jeeter Rolled Joint: 1g Joint | Sativa | 29.12% THC Indoor Grown
The hybrid combines Hawaiian Sunrise, a Hawaiian sativa, with Tangenesia, a combination of Tangerine Haze and a hybrid descended from Amnesia Haze. The cultivar has been described as smelling of fresh-squeezed orange juice laced with a spicy, earthy musk.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
