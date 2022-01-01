About this product
Thin Mint Cookies Jeeter Infused Rolled Joint: 1g Joint | Hybrid | 39.73% THC Indoor Grown Infused with Distillate Oil & Kief
Thin Mint Cookies, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that explains this strain’s name. It provides a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The potency of Thin Mint Cookies helps relieve symptoms associated with severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss.
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
