Zkittlez Jeeter Rolled Joint: 1g Joint | Indica | Indoor Grown



Zkittlez, is an indica strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving you focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind at any time of day.