About this product
Zkittlez Jeeter Juice Disposable Live Resin Straw: 500 mg | Indica | 83.29% THC (Per Straw)
Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
