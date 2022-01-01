About this product
Zkittlez x Kush Mintz Baby Jeeter Rolled Joints: Five .35g Joints 1.75g | Hybrid | 26.21% THC Indoor Grown
A cross between Zkittlez and Kush Mintz, this hybrid strain will leave you feeling calm, focused, and alert. It emits a minty as well as sweet and tropical blend of fruit flavors aroma.
About this brand
Jeeter
Jeeter, ranked the #1 Pre-Roll in the World, started its journey back in Miami, circa 2007. The company name was coined by a group of best friends who called their joints “jeeters” back in their high school days.
Present day, the Jeeter family is hard at work creating new top contenders in the industry. They’re continuously striving for bigger and better, and the team stays innovative in their product development and community engagements.
Which Jeeter product will be your new favorite?
