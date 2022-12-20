About this product
FLOWER
Grunt
CONCENTRATE
Kush Mints
KIEF
Cheetah Piss
INDICA
Takes you places.
If aliens exist, this is the rocket that will take you on an intergalactic voyage to meet the.
Blast your brain off into the upper atmosphere with Hi-Octane.
- Available as .5G single, 1G single, and .5G 5-Packs
- Strain specific flower, kief, and concentrate
- Always testing above 30%+ THC
- Layers of unique flavors from strain specific ingredients
- Consistently high quality and extremely high THC
- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness
- Color coded labels for strain type identification
Grunt
CONCENTRATE
Kush Mints
KIEF
Cheetah Piss
INDICA
Takes you places.
If aliens exist, this is the rocket that will take you on an intergalactic voyage to meet the.
Blast your brain off into the upper atmosphere with Hi-Octane.
- Available as .5G single, 1G single, and .5G 5-Packs
- Strain specific flower, kief, and concentrate
- Always testing above 30%+ THC
- Layers of unique flavors from strain specific ingredients
- Consistently high quality and extremely high THC
- Ground and packaged same day for ultimate freshness
- Color coded labels for strain type identification
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Jetpacks
Make sure your brain is strapped in as you take off with these strain-specific kief enhanced pre-rolls.