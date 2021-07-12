Jetpacks
Jet Fuel 0.5G Hybrid Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
.5G pre-roll enhanced with kief!
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
Jet Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
437 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
