Jetpacks
Star Killer (.5g Pre-Roll Enhanced with Kief)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Make sure you’re strapped in tight for blast off with this pre-roll. Enhanced with Kief, the sticky crystals that give Jetpacks that extra hit of THC. With a smooth and even burn, this pre-roll promises lift off from anywhere, always making you feel sky high.
Star Killer effects
Reported by real people like you
235 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!