About this product

Introducing the newest in vape pen technologies- The Jett VP1.0



The Jett VP1.0 took something good and made it great. If a portable and discreet, yet stylish and functionable vape pen is your cup of oil, choose a Jett VP1.0.



The Jett Brand VP1.0 was made specifically for optimal use for CO2 extracted essential oils and herbal concentrates, made with the methods implemented by Jett Cannabis to ensure the perfect product, each time you purchase from us.



Jett VP1.0 Battery offers the following:



-Portability due to it’s compact 3” long rechargeable design.



-An extended number of VP1.0s for longer use due to low voltage use, chosen for optimum performance with raw CO2 oils. Recommended recharge time 1 hour for 1 full day for heavy use, and up to a week for moderate use.



-An 8 second long VP1.0, allowing you to choose your cloud size.



-All gold everything with a gold charger, gold activation light, gold metal composition and eventually a golden oil fill. Shine on.



-A stylus tip to assist your currently struggling Snapchat art.



All Jett VP1.0 batteries offer a lifetime warranty. Once you get set with Jett, you’ll stay Jett set.



All online orders come with Jett VP1.0 battery and charger only. All cartridges must be purchased from a licenced retail cannabis outlet. For a list of distributors, please click here.



Intended use for this product is with essential oils and herbal extracts found in whichever states allow the legal sale and consumption of these oils and extracts.