We grew this strain on the Jetty Farm because it’s a perfect cross of the things we love: Classic OG fuel with a little bit of sweetness for a heady, relaxing high. We keep it UNREFINED, minimally-processed and single source so you don’t miss any of what this strain wants to give us.



Similar to the consistency of cake badder, Live Badder is whipped to perfection. This homogenization technique results in a harmonious marriage of terpenes and cannabinoids.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.