About this product

"This strain boasts powerful OG Kush genetics; a taste of pine, lemon, and earthiness with effects of euphoria and tranquility. Named after one of our most chill employees, Chill-C OG is a perfect pick to keep it down to earth.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Dose up a joint. Direct dab without any tools. Add to flower. However you use it, the Jetty Dablicator™ Oil Applicator is a better way to dispense oil."