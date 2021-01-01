Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Jetty Extracts

Jetty Extracts

Ewok UNREFINED Live Resin Cartridge .5g

About this product

"We love the out of this world flavor blend of these two Jetty Farm strains: Sky OG x 3 Bears Kush. Heavy on the indica side, the OG gas, pine and spice come through nicely with a slightly sweet finishing note.

JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.

Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!