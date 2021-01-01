About this product

"We love the out of this world flavor blend of these two Jetty Farm strains: Sky OG x 3 Bears Kush. Heavy on the indica side, the OG gas, pine and spice come through nicely with a slightly sweet finishing note.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "