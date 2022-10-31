About this product
We took two of our favorite strains from the Jetty Farm, Sky OG and Cannalope Haze, and combined them to make a unique and tasty hybrid of fruity, melon flavors with a subtle OG, peppery finish. The name says it all: This UNREFINED Live Resin will take you straight to a sunny and relaxing day at the beach.
JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
