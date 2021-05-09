Jetty Extracts
Garlic Cookies Solventless Cartridge .5g
Strain rating:
THC 27%CBD —
About this product
An innovative and enticing blend of pungent garlic notes with a sweet finish, this hybrid Girl Scout Cookies x Chemdawg cross induces a balanced, indica-leaning high.
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
