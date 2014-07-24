Maui Wowie HIGH THC Cartridge .5g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Jetty’s top selling strain of all time. High THC and sweet, citrus-forward terpenes. A fun, energetic heady high that keeps you on your feet and groovin’.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
Maui Wowie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,162 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
51% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!