About this product

Jetty’s top selling strain of all time. High THC and sweet, citrus-forward terpenes. A fun, energetic heady high that keeps you on your feet and groovin’.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.