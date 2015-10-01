About this product

"This classic California hybrid strain is responsible for the popular Cookies trend. It was an easy choice to combine it with the complimentary terpene profile of our Peanut Butter Breath UNREFINED Live Resin. With a sweet, earthy, nutty flavor, this dessert-like pairing packs a flavorful, stress-killing punch.



Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."