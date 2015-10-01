Jetty Extracts
GSC x Peanut Butter Breath UNREFINED Live Resin Infused Preroll 5 Pack (3.5g)
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
"This classic California hybrid strain is responsible for the popular Cookies trend. It was an easy choice to combine it with the complimentary terpene profile of our Peanut Butter Breath UNREFINED Live Resin. With a sweet, earthy, nutty flavor, this dessert-like pairing packs a flavorful, stress-killing punch.
Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.
Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
