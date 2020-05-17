Jetty Extracts
Kush Mints Solventless Cartridge .5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
About this product
"A delicious and high THC Hybrid strain, Kush Mints is known for its unique minty and herbaceous flavor.
Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.
Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
32% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
29% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
27% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Stress
4% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
3% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
3% of people say it helps with pain
