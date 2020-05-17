About this product

"A delicious and high THC Hybrid strain, Kush Mints is known for its unique minty and herbaceous flavor.



Jetty Solventless Vape is made from live rosin that’s extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure. Purified for maximum potency, it delivers the true essence of the plant from start to finish.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery. "