A favorite from the Jetty Farm, this Legend OG x Purple Punch cross blends petrol, earthy flavors with fruity, citrus tartness. The sativa-leaning, full body entourage high is in full effect thanks to careful terpene and cannabinoid preservation in this tasty UNREFINED Live Resin.



JETTY UNREFINED is 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.