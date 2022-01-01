About this product
Jetty’s top selling strain of all time. High THC and sweet, citrus-forward terpenes. A fun, energetic heady high that keeps you on your feet and groovin’.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
