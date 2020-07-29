About this product

This one’s a great place to start if you’re easing into cannabis or if you’re not looking for anything too mind-bending. Earthy, woody with a nice helping of CBD goodness too.



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.