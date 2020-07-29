Jetty Extracts
Cannatonic HIGH THC PAX Era Pod .5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 5%CBD 9%
About this product
This one’s a great place to start if you’re easing into cannabis or if you’re not looking for anything too mind-bending. Earthy, woody with a nice helping of CBD goodness too.
Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.
PAX Era pods are designed for exclusive use with PAX Era devices, a premium pen and pod system offering built-in and app-based controls. Featuring a variety of Jetty strains, use your PAX device to set desired temperature, access strain information and lots more.
Cannatonic effects
Reported by real people like you
647 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
44% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
