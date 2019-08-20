About this product

"We love this double pineapple combo for its enticing notes of sweet citrus and tropical flavors. A subtle herbal taste and coconut finish from the Piña Colada UNREFINED Live Resin leads to an uplifting, though not overstimulating body buzz. It’s happy hour somewhere.



Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."