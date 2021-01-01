About this product

“Recklessly” potent with a rainbow of flavor, this hybrid is extra pure and deliciously uplifting. It’s our celebration of summer and PRIDE, with a portion of sales going to LGBTQ+ causes. Throw this vape pen in your bag and get outside!



Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.



Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.