Jetty Extracts

Reckless Rainbow HIGH THC Cartridge 1g

About this product

“Recklessly” potent with a rainbow of flavor, this hybrid is extra pure and deliciously uplifting. It’s our celebration of summer and PRIDE, with a portion of sales going to LGBTQ+ causes. Throw this vape pen in your bag and get outside!

Jetty HIGH THC is super-potent and features a variety of legendary cannabis strains. Jetty HIGH THC is triple-tested and made in our Oakland lab using an exclusive cannabis terpene blend.

Premium cartridge with Jetty signature wood tip. Works with any 510-thread battery.
