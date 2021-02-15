We’re feeling the classic OG gas, spice and pine notes in this hybrid grown on the Jetty Farm. The cross is a little heavy on the indica side but definitely has some sativa feels. Since it’s single source UNREFINED Live Resin, expect all that flavor to come through, along with an energizing high at the start and a finish that’s heavy-on-the-eyes.



Allowing the terpenes and THCa to work their magic, this concentrate results in a sugar-like consistency. What remains are sparkling granules coated in a terpy sauce.



Jetty takes the craft approach to concentrates with small batches made from premium fresh frozen cannabis. We aim for big flavor and broad terpene profiles, and never start out with a set menu. That means a variety of concentrate types like rosin, badder, sauce, sugar or diamonds, and quantities that may be limited.