About this product

Double-stacked Sky OG! We coupled dank Sky OG flower with our potent Sky OG UNREFINED Live Resin for a smooth, classic OG gas pairing. Spice and pine notes round it out, with an energizing high that leads to a heavy-on-the-eyes finish.



Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.