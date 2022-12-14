Cake on Cake! Sour Cake is a new flower cross of Sour Diesel x Wedding Cake…A super-potent pairing with our Wedding Crasher UNREFINED Live Resin (Purple Punch x Wedding Cake). This dessert strain combo is high on sweet and earthy notes and packs a big punch.



Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls.