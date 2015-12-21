About this product

"This sour, citrusy pairing is bursting with fruit-filled flavor. The Tangerine Dream (Tangie x Dream Queen hybrid) flower complements our UNREFINED Sour Berry live resin oil perfectly for an active, energetic high.



Infused with JETTY UNREFINED Live Resin: 100% live resin that’s uncut and never mixed with distillate. Our premium fresh-frozen cannabis is cryoextracted with minimal processing to preserve more terpenes, cannabinoids, and other natural plant compounds for a true flower high.



Top-shelf bud. Curated flower and oil pairings. Supercharged Potency. Find your flavor with Jetty Prerolls."